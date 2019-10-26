CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were shot Friday night in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk near 78th and Paulina around 10:30 p.m., when someone pulled up in a black sedan and started shooting.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the groin, a 41-year-old man was shot in the face, and a 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his left shoulder, according to police.
Both men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized. The boy refused medical attention.
No one was in custody Saturday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.