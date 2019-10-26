CHICAGO (CBS) — Here are three things to watch for as a pair of desperate teams go head to head Sunday when the 3-3 Bears play host to the 2-5 Chargers in a noon kickoff at Soldier Field.

Chargers’ Charging Offense

The Los Angeles Chargers have been hit as hard with injuries as any team in the NFL, not that that helped the Bears last week against the injury-depleted Saints.

They still have quarterback Philip Rivers leading a passing offense that’s third in the league at 293 yards per game, which is more than the Bears are averaging in total yards.

His tight end Hunter Henry has been on fire since coming back from injury, with 14 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns the last two games.

Trubisky Turning The Corner?

As for that Bears offense, the time is now for Mitchell Trubisky to start producing.

We did see an edgier Mitch during his weekly press conference on Wednesday, whether that translates into anything on the field Sunday remains to be seen.

His best games, not surprisingly have come against weaker defenses like the Bucs last year and Washington this year. The Chargers would qualify as weak.

They’ve allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete almost 75 percent of passes. That’s the worst in the NFL.

Please Run The Ball

Finally, will the Bears run the ball?

Honestly, who knows at this point. Matt Nagy said this week he’s not an idiot and knows that they need to run the ball more.

The Chargers are just middle of the pack against the run, so he’s got to look to get David Montgomery going this week. If he gets fewer carries than last week, which was two,

then we might as well stop doing these because the Bears aren’t worth talking about. How about throwing in a Trubisky run, too since that whole throwing thing isn’t going so great.