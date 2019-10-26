



— The Chicago Teachers Union and the school board met all day and into the night Saturday behind closed doors at Malcolm X College — but still no deal.

The longer the strike lasts, the greater the effect on students, who’ve now missed seven days of classes.

But the latest effects of the Chicago teachers’ strike brought together competitors on the field.

Cross country runners from high schools across the city were unable to run in state meets because of the strike.

Still, early on a Saturday morning, they showed up. The student athletes linked arms and stood together in solidarity.

“We’re extremely frustrated because we have a lot of seniors that have worked really hard, worked all summer, worked all fall, worked even since the spring trying to get to state and I think we had a really good chance,” said Adam Neale, a junior at Lane Tech College Prep.

These cross country runners say they feel heartbroken and disappointed with not being able to compete and missing out on scholarship money. One Jones College Prep senior said there’s no ill will towards teachers. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/6HO7lp2WXI — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) October 26, 2019

“I’m really heartbroken because I won’t be able to run my last year and I was on track to being able to go to state this year,” said Lucia Roth, a senior at Walter Payton College Prep.

While the high schoolers were sidelined, teachers rallied in a city park. Meanwhile, the school board and union met, trying to end the stalemate in time for school to start on Monday.

But before the talks even started, an accusation by a representative for the Chicago Public Schools was thrown the CTU’s way.

She said after negotiations last night, there was a “breach of trust” by the union, but wouldn’t elaborate further.

When asked, union president Jesse Sharkey said he didn’t know what she meant either.

Talks are expected to resume tomorrow at the college at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

School has not yet been cancelled for Monday, but a decision could be made Sunday afternoon on that call.

Something remarkable: witnessing Chicago high school students take control of their future The could have done anything on their second Friday off from school because of the strikes.. But they showed up to work on their college applicationshttps://t.co/AOJTfATuiA @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GXGXYaVDzT — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) October 26, 2019

On top of the pressure to get students back to class, deadlines for college applications are right around the corner. The University of Chicago held free college workshops Friday to help CPS students stay on track for college.

Another concern is the issue of healthcare. Sources within the union told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra that teachers were told their healthcare would expire by Nov. 1.