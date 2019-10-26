37 For Zach LaVine, 25 For Coby White As Bulls Beat Memphis GrizzliesZach LaVine scored 37 points and rookie Coby White had 21 of his 25 points in the second half as the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Jones Prep Runners Will Not Participate In Regional Meet Amid Teachers' Strike, Judge Rules"I do kinda feel like a bit of my scholarship money is going down the drain."

Simeon Football, Two Other Schools, Allowed In Playoffs Despite Teachers' StrikeSimeon Career Academy's football team, along with two other local affected teams, will be allowed to play in post-season games despite the Chicago Teachers Union strike.

IHSA To Hear Appeal To Save Playoffs For Simeon High SchoolA Chicago high school football team is working to keep their playoff chances alive.

Third Consecutive Loss For Blackhawks As They Fall To FlyersKevin Hayes scored after he lost a goal because of an offsides challenge, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Bears Work On Passing Game As They Face The Chargers On Sunday"For me, it's not just Mitch. I think it's everybody that has a little edge to him right now because they care."