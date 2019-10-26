CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed early Saturday, when an SUV crashed into McCormick Place and caught fire, while apparently racing another car.
Police and fire officials said the dark-colored SUV was speeding north on King Drive when it crashed into the convention center at 2301 S. King Dr. shortly after 5:30 a.m.
#ChicagoPolice and Fire are on scene of a bad collision at McCormick Place Convention Center. Prelim info is 2 civilian cars were driving at high speeds when they lost control and one crashed into the building, burst into flames. There is no impact to events at @McCormick_Place pic.twitter.com/chZHGgOLbv
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 26, 2019
The vehicle caught fire after the crash, and the 29-year-old woman inside was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Fire Department officials said the SUV was racing another vehicle when it lost control and crashed into McCormick Place.
Police said the crash did not impact events inside the convention center.