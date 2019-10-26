Filed Under:Chicago News, Crash, Local TV, McCormick Place, Street Racing, Vehicle Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed early Saturday, when an SUV crashed into McCormick Place and caught fire, while apparently racing another car.

Police and fire officials said the dark-colored SUV was speeding north on King Drive when it crashed into the convention center at 2301 S. King Dr. shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash, and the 29-year-old woman inside was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Fire Department officials said the SUV was racing another vehicle when it lost control and crashed into McCormick Place.

Police said the crash did not impact events inside the convention center.