Chicago News

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tysha Williams, a 28-year-old woman, has been reported missing from the South Loop.

Police said Williams was last seen Friday in the area of the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

She was wearing a skeleton headband, black leather jacket, pink jacket, black jogging paitns, and black and red Jordan shoes.

Williams is African American, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone locates her, they should call 911, or contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.