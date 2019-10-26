CHICAGO (CBS) — A push to keep legal drugs out of illegal hands made its way to the city on “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”
The national day takes place twice per year, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration in an effort to offer a safe way to dispose of unwanted opioids and prescription drugs.
Drug enforcement agents were at Northwestern Memorial Hospital collecting prescription drugs that are either expired or aren’t needed any longer.
It’s all part of trying to contain the opioid crisis.
“We’re providing a safe place for people to dispose of their pills instead of having them flushed down the toilet where then they get put in the water system or potentially in the garbage where they could be diverted for personal use or abuse. Just trying to provide a safe way to get them off the street,” said Cori Rizman, a DEA investigator.
Agents have been collecting prescription drugs at Northwestern for the past two years.
Since that time, they’ve collected more than 1,100 lbs of medications.