CHICAGO (CBS) — A police chief was pick-pocketed downtown while visiting Chicago for an international police chiefs conference Friday.
The victim, a 55-year-old female chief from Fairfax County in Virginia, was sitting in an establishment in the 500 block of North Wabash around 6:30 p.m. when she had her personal belongings swiped, according to Chicago police.
NOW: sources tell me a 55 y.o. female was sitting inside a Loop establishment when her personal belongings were stolen.
This is of note because the victim is a Police Chief in town for the International Association of Chiefs of Police @TheIACP Conf. #IACP2019
The conference for the International Association of Chiefs of Police brings together 16,000 public safety professionals. It runs through Tuesday in Chicago.
President Donald Trump is set to speak at the conference on Monday in his first visit to Chicago in his presidency.