CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has died after being hit by a freight train in suburban La Grange Saturday.
La Grange police say the woman walked around the crossing gates at the Cossitt Avenue IHB railroad crossing just before noon.
She had been walking eastbound on Cossitt Avenue before the incident, and the train was headed southbound on the far east railroad track going 30 mph, according to police. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
Witnesses told police the crossing gates were down and working properly at the time of the collision.
The investigation is ongoing and the woman’s identity has not yet been released.
As of 2 p.m., the IHB crossings at Cossitt, Lincoln and Shawmut remained closed.