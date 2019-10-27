  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:48th Street, Bronzeville, Crash, Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eleven people, including seven children, were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident in the Bronzeville community, police said.

The Fire Department was called at 3:50 p.m. for an accident at 48th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The CFD said three adults and three children were taken to Mercy Hospital, three more children were taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, and one child and one adult were taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

Information on the accident and how many vehicles were involved was not immediately available.