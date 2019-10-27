CHICAGO (CBS)– Late Saturday night, the union submitted a three year counter proposal to Chicago public schools’ latest offer.
The union’s counter proposal is $38 million dollars more than CPS’ last offer.
The union says that’s about half a percent of the district $7.7 billion annual budget.
It’s been eleven days since the Chicago Teachers Union voted to strike.
Both sides spent more than 14 hours at the bargaining table, but CPS left around midnight without accepting the deal.
Hundreds of striking teachers made their way to Union Park for another rally Saturday morning, as both sides continue to negotiate at Malcolm X College.
They have met for more than 50 bargaining sessions.
The union believes its latest offer is a clear win for students and teachers.
Here’s what we know about the union’s counter proposal.
The three-year contract addresses key issues such as class sizes and staffing of nurses, librarians, social workers, case managers, and counselors.
CPS is offering the union a 16% raise over five years and a full time nurse and social worker in every school.
If the strike continues Monday, i’s going to overlap with President Trump’s visit to Chicago. The president is in town for a fundraiser and to speak at the International Chiefs of Police conference at McCormick place.