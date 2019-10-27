CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a calm, temperate, and sunny day on Sunday with the drenching rains of Saturday having moved on.
But clouds will return late Sunday night and will linger for most of Monday. Overnight lows will drop to near 40.
Monday brings a very slight chance of showers, but mostly cloudy skies will be the dominant weather for the day. Highs will be near 50.
And the pattern coming this week is cold, and unsettled. The Chicago area will be very close to the rain-snow changeover line a few times this week
The first weak system arrives Monday night into very early Tuesday. The system should be mostly rain, but a little snow may mix in for the far northwest fringes of the Chicago area.
A second stronger system arrives Wednesday and continues through Thursday. It may begin as a little wintry mix early Wednesday, then change to all rain as temps warm.
Rain showers rain should continue through Halloween on Thursday. Winds will be brisk for most of the day and then shift to be from the northwest, dropping temperatures. The rain may end as wintry mix.
Little to no accumulation is expected through Halloween. However, late Halloween night into the early morning of Friday, Nov. 1, some minor accumulation could be possible – though it’s too far off to be sure.