MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) — One worker is dead and another was injured after a vehicle struck them in Mount Prospect on Sunday, police said.
Police were called at 11:13 a.m. to Golf Road near Robert Drive for the crash.
Officers learned that a minivan hit the back of an electronic arrow sign board that was hitched to a landscaping pickup truck in the curb lane of eastbound Golf Road. The van also struck one worker, while the sign fell on the other worker, police said.
The worker who was hit by the van was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released pending family notification.
The worker who was hit by the sign was taken to Northwest Community Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
The driver of the minivan was also taken to Lutheran General with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no one else in the vehicle.
The crash was under investigation by the Mount Prospect Police Department Major Crash Investigation Team, and the Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.
Mount Prospect police ask that any witnesses or anyone with information call the Major Crash Investigation Team at (847) 870-5656.