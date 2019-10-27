CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after his vehicle flipped over in the Auburn-Gresham community over the weekend.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Halsted Street just south of 87th Street, police said.
A green Jaguar was headed north on Halsted Street when its driver hit the median and the car flipped, police said.
The driver was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The victim was identified as Maurice D. Jackson, 60.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.