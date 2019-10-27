CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded the Park Manor community Sunday afternoon, and a 61-year-old bystander was also wounded.
The man was getting off a “public transportation vehicle” when a gray sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the right side of his torso, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said.
The woman, who was standing nearby, suffered a graze wound to the right side of her torso and was taken to the same hospital, police said. She was also reported in good condition.
No one was in custody as of late Sunday afternoon, and Area Central detectives were investigating.