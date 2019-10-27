CHICAGO (CBS) — A man’s body washed was found onshore at Montrose Harbor Sunday afternoon, police said.
The body was found at 12:25 p.m., police said. Police used an address of occurrence of the 4500 block of North Simonds Drive.
The body is believed to have washed up onshore, police said. The man has not been identified.
Area North detectives have launched a death investigation.
The Montrose Harbor discovery came a day after a body was also found at Kathy Osterman Beach about 1 3/4 miles to the north.
On Saturday morning, a man’s body washed up at the Kathy Osterman Beach at the east end of Ardmore Avenue, police said. The body was found around 8:45 p.m.
Police said Saturday that the Kathy Osterman Beach victim appeared to have drowned. The victim had not yet been identified as of Sunday afternoon, but police said he appeared to be a 30 to 45 years old.