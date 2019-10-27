Filed Under:Chicago, Illinois, Illinois rainfall totals, rain, rainfall totals


CHICAGO (CBS)– Downpours in Chicago left some areas with over 3 inches of rain on Saturday, this was a record rainfall for this date.

There was a Flood Watch is in place for De Kalb, La Salle, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, Kane, Lake and Will counties that ended at 3 a.m.

Here are the 24 hour rainfall totals for the Chicago area as of 8 a.m. according to the United States Geological Survey.

Lemont: 3.32 inches

La Grange: 3.18 inches

Bolingbrook: 3.11 inches

Homer Glen: 2.88 inches

Deerfield: 2.64 inches

Winneka: 2.63 inches

Palos Park: 2.59 inches

Oakbrook: 2.50 inches

Monee: 2.45 inches

Addison: 2.45 inches

Matteson: 2.44 inches

Oak Forest: 2.35 inches

Franklin Park: 2.29 inches

Naperville: 2.22 inches

O’Hare Airport: 2.18 inches

Bartlett: 2.10 inches

Orland Park: 2.08 inches

West Chicago: 1.65 inches

Elgin: 1.00 inches

Cicero: .50 inches

 