CHICAGO (CBS)– Downpours in Chicago left some areas with over 3 inches of rain on Saturday, this was a record rainfall for this date.
There was a Flood Watch is in place for De Kalb, La Salle, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, Kane, Lake and Will counties that ended at 3 a.m.
Here are the 24 hour rainfall totals for the Chicago area as of 8 a.m. according to the United States Geological Survey.
Lemont: 3.32 inches
La Grange: 3.18 inches
Bolingbrook: 3.11 inches
Homer Glen: 2.88 inches
Deerfield: 2.64 inches
Winneka: 2.63 inches
Palos Park: 2.59 inches
Oakbrook: 2.50 inches
Monee: 2.45 inches
Addison: 2.45 inches
Matteson: 2.44 inches
Oak Forest: 2.35 inches
Franklin Park: 2.29 inches
Naperville: 2.22 inches
O’Hare Airport: 2.18 inches
Bartlett: 2.10 inches
Orland Park: 2.08 inches
West Chicago: 1.65 inches
Elgin: 1.00 inches
Cicero: .50 inches