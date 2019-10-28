CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded while on a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the South Chicago community Monday night, police said.
Police said the teen got into a quarrel with someone on the bus near 87th Street and Commercial Avenue.
The other male got off the bus through the rear door and then fired shots back into the bus, striking the boy in the abdomen.
The boy was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition as stabilized.
Police were still searching for the gunman late Monday.