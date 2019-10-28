CHICAGO (CBS)– An 18-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Fulton Rive District Sunday night.
According to police, the man was standing near his vehicle in the 600 block of West Lake Street shortly after 10 p.m. when he was approached by two men. The offenders demanded the keys to the victim’s car, while armed with a handgun.
Police said the weapon was discharged and the offenders fled with the victim’s Chevy Uplander.
No injures were reported.
No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.