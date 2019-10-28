CHICAGO (CBS)– The Elmhurst College campus is closed and classes are canceled as police investigate threatening graffiti found in a bathroom stall.
According to school officials, the graffiti was found in the women’s bathroom in the A.C. Buehler Library on Sunday night.
“Police do not believe the graffiti constitutes as a credible threat,” officials said in a press release. “However, because the College takes these incidents seriously, and out of an abundance of caution, the campus has been closed, and classes (including evening classes) and events have been canceled for Monday, Oct. 28.”
School officials said updates will be provided through the campus email and the school website as the investigation continues.