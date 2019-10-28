



The excitement for Halloween is building, but for some kids a costume isn’t always easy to come by.

That’s why the Honeycomb Project in Lincoln Park is stepping in to help.

The goal is to make sure kids living in shelters have outfits to wear this Halloween.

“Nearly 17,000 thousand kids are experiencing homelessness right now, and this is one small way that we can really show support and love for kids who are in shelters,” Kristina Lowenstein of The Honeycomb Project said.

Since 2011, The Honeycomb Project focuses on getting families to volunteer on various projects throughout the year, helping thousands of kids and their families in the Chicago area.

For this event, they are still looking for gently used or new costumes.

“It’s absolutely amazing. The gratitude is unbelievable,” Sonia Oyola, the executive director of Be Alright said. “The thank you cards that we will receive later just are an outpouring of extreme love and gratitude.”

Be Alright was founded in 2011 by two moms looking for a way to give back while also connecting their kids with the issues that matter.

For Ryan Stahulak, who has been volunteering for years, making cards for the kids and creating their costumes has been nothing but rewarding.

“You should help others, and it will make you feel good in the end, and it makes me feel good all year round,” he said. “I just love doing it. I don’t’ have to hesitate to say yes or no. I just say yes.”

Anyone with a costume to donate can drop one off by Oct. 30 at the Honeycomb Project office at 1030 North Avenue, Suite 102. Donations can also be made at thehoneycombproject.org.