



— The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday mourned the loss of a landscaping contractor who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Mount Prospect over the weekend.

Roberto Orozco, 67, of Hanover Park, was killed on Sunday while performing landscaping work as part of a project wrapping up on Golf Road in Mount Prospect, IDOT said.

Our hearts are heavy over the passing of Roberto Orozco, who was killed yesterday performing landscaping work as part of project wrapping up on Golf Road in Mount Prospect. Just a few months ago, his company, Rozco Landscaping, was recognized by IDOT as its DBE of the year. pic.twitter.com/54YRCAzeri — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) October 28, 2019

Police were called at 11:13 a.m. Sunday to Golf Road near Robert Drive for the crash.

Officers learned that a minivan hit the back of an electronic arrow sign board that was hitched to a landscaping pickup truck in the curb lane of eastbound Golf Road. The van also struck one worker, while the sign fell on the other worker, police said.

The worker who was hit by the van – later identified as Orozco – was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released pending family notification.

The worker who was hit by the sign was taken to Northwest Community Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The driver of the minivan was also taken to Lutheran General with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no one else in the vehicle.

IDOT noted that just a few months ago, Orozco’s company, Rozco Landscaping, was recognized by IDOT as its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise of the year.

Information about any possible charges against the driver was not immediately available late Monday.