  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Golf Road, IDOT, Illinois Department of Transportation, Landscaping Contractor, Mount Prospect, Roberto Orozco


MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday mourned the loss of a landscaping contractor who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Mount Prospect over the weekend.

Roberto Orozco, 67, of Hanover Park, was killed on Sunday while performing landscaping work as part of a project wrapping up on Golf Road in Mount Prospect, IDOT said.

Police were called at 11:13 a.m. Sunday to Golf Road near Robert Drive for the crash.

Officers learned that a minivan hit the back of an electronic arrow sign board that was hitched to a landscaping pickup truck in the curb lane of eastbound Golf Road. The van also struck one worker, while the sign fell on the other worker, police said.

The worker who was hit by the van – later identified as Orozco – was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released pending family notification.

The worker who was hit by the sign was taken to Northwest Community Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The driver of the minivan was also taken to Lutheran General with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no one else in the vehicle.

IDOT noted that just a few months ago, Orozco’s company, Rozco Landscaping, was recognized by IDOT as its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise of the year.

Information about any possible charges against the driver was not immediately available late Monday.