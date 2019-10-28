CHICAGO (CBS) — Up to 10 rental vehicles were stolen from a parking lot near Midway Airport after a group rammed a security guard’s vehicle at the entrance to get inside the facility.
The alleged heist happened around 1:15 a.m. when a gray colored Dodge Ram pickup truck and a black colored Dodge Ram pickup truck struck the guard’s vehicle, pushing that vehicle out of the way at the security gate.
An unknown number of offenders entered the parking lot, and drove eight to 10 vehicles off the lot, located in the 5200 block of South Archer.
No injuries were sustained during this incident.
No offenders are in custody.
Area Central Detectives are investigating.