



Ross, 42, replaces World Series-winning manager Joe Maddon, whose contract was not renewed after the Cubs missed the postseason this year, the first time they didn’t make the playoffs since 2014.

Ross played for the Cubs for two seasons, helping lead them to the World Series title in 2016, hitting a home run in the decisive 8-7 win in Game 7. Fans remember the scene of “Grandpa Rossy” on the shoulders of players after the Cubs won the World Series.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke sat down with Ross after the announcement.

Mawicke: “Three years ago, you’re a player, broadcast booth, and now a manager. I mean, are you still pinching yourself?”

Ross: “I am. I am. The journey that I’ve been able to take, I mean, it really is really unbelievable when you look back at it and all the great things that happened – probably the last four or five years of my playing career, and then post-career, and then now. I hope this trend continues. We’re going to raise another banner. We’re going to raise that trophy again. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to lead a group of men to do something special; make some history.”

Mawicke: Everybody knows about your relationship with (Cubs President of Baseball Operations) Theo (Epstein) and (Executive Vice President and General Manager) Jed (Hoyer). How much do you think it’ll give you a jumpstart, where, you know, ‘If you didn’t know them, you would have to get to know them,’ part of the process – you already have that down?”

Ross: “Yeah, a lot has been made of the relationships that I already had coming in. I think it’s a bonus, like they already know me. I know them. They know I can be a little grumpy, and they know – there’s that Grandpa Rossy. I can be a little grumpy and set in my ways, and just a stickler on the things that I believe, and they know that. And I think it’s a collaborative effort of moving forward, and how to make what’s best for this team, and how to make this team win again in 2020, and this is a huge opportunity for me. And those relationships couldn’t be better, because I trust those guys. The trust is already there. I’ve created that. I know their résumé. I know how much work goes into an entire organization’s standpoint. So it couldn’t be a better fit for me coming into this. And the relationship with the players as well – knowing these guys, what makes them tick; you know, having some friendships, but I’ve spoke some truth to them too. I think anybody that really knows me well knows it’s not always fun and games with me.”

Mawicke: “‘Accountable’ was kind of a buzzword.”

Ross: “Yeah, it was, and it’s one of those things – accountability can be overstated. I just think you set your standard. It’s like with my kids – I set my standard. When you waver from what you expect, then things get off the track, and some guys get treated differently, or whatever. You set that standard of what you expect, and then you don’t waver from that. You hold people to that. I think that’s what accountability is to me. I’ve seen winning. I’ve seen it on multiple occasions in different organizations, and I’ve seen losing. And I know what that looks like. And as soon as you point out the faults; you start pointing out what’s wrong, and make sure they kind of change that into the winning ways that you’ve seen, that’s all it’s about. And then you let those guys give their effort and focus and commitment on the field, and then my job is done as far as like what to expect. There’s a lot of talent out there. We’re going to win and lose ballgames. But if we can hold ourselves to that high standard and focus on those things I talked about, we’re going to be just fine.”

Mawicke: “Have you thought about the first time you’re going to have to take the ball from (Jon) Lester’s hands, and how he’ll react?”

Ross: “I’ve joked about that already with him, yeah. I told him there might be a time, the first start that he has, I might come out there in the second inning and just go, ‘Hey Jon, I’m coming to get that ball!’ just to mess with him a little bit. I obviously won’t do that. But yeah you know, there’s going to be some tough times when I have to go out there and get the ball from him. He ain’t never happy when anybody takes the ball from him.”

Mawicke: “Or bench these other guys you know well?”

Ross: “Correct, correct. I mean, there are going to be some tough moments, but I have to do what’s best for the group. That’s my job now. It’s not individualized. I know Jon. I know how prepared he is, and how he wants to walk off that mound having success. But he’ll understand, and if he doesn’t, we’ll talk about it. We’ve got a tight enough relationship where we’ll be able to communicate that, and he’s not always going to be happy. I mean, he wasn’t when I was catching. That won’t change. I promise you, we had some tough catching-pitching conversations. So that won’t be different.”

Mawicke: “Your message to critics who say you have no experience, and your message to the fans.”

Ross: “Message to the critics, I think everybody gets experience moving down different roads. Everybody’s path is different, whether you’re a minor-league coach and moving all the way up, or you got to be in the dugout for a couple of championships. I’ve seen winning for a long time, and I’ve been a part of a lot of winning, so I know what that looks like, and those are the things I plan on bringing here. And the fans, thank you very much for all the love and support you’ve given me to get to this point. I know I’m held to a high standard, and you guys will expect nothing but greatness from us and our team, and for me, that’s all I expect. I want to bring another championship – make history here in Chicago, bring another championship, get on that parade.”