ROSELLE, Ill. (CBS) — The principal and athletic director at Lake Park High School in Roselle were placed on leave Monday, amid an investigation into what the school called a “football-related matter.”
An email sent to parents said Principal Dominic Manola and Athletic Director Pete Schauer have been place on administrative leave effective Tuesday while an internal investigation is conducted.
The associated principals for the east and west campus of the school will serve as primary building contacts in the officials’ absence.
The school district did not get into any further specifics about the “football-related matter” that prompted the suspensions.
Lake Park High School was hit with an unrelated scandal two years ago, when a teacher and coach was accused of having sexual relationship with a student.
Jared Wissmiller of Downers Grove, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced to eight years in prison last year.