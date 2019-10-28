



— A fire that left three people dead in Gary late last week was intentionally set, investigators said Monday.

The Lake County, Indiana Prosecutor’s office said it has filed charges of one count of arson and three counts of murder against Reginald Carter, 31, in the fire on Friday.

The fire took the life of a mother and her adult son, along with another family member. It broke out in the midday hours Friday at the home on Noble Street near 20th Avenue.

According to family, two of the victims were identified as Dwayne Jones, 34, and his mother Nefretiri Jones, 53. The third victim was Dwayne Jones’ cousin, family members said.

Family members said the mother and son were found downstairs, while the third victim – who also lived in the house – was on the second floor.

As fire investigators spent hours on the block looking for a cause for the blaze, neighbors were wondering why it was taking investigators so long to clear the scene – and how no one could get out.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry talked on Friday with the man who lost his mother and brother in the fire. That man said his mother usually babysit many children, and he was just thankful that those children were not home at the time of the fatal blaze.