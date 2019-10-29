CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman was killed and another was injured Tuesday morning, when a car crossed into oncoming traffic in the O’Hare neighborhood.
Police said a 34-year-old woman was driving near Cumberland and Agatite around 10:15 a.m., when she veered into oncoming traffic, crashing into a car driven by an 84-year-old woman.
The younger woman was taken to AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The older woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Her condition was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.