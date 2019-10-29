CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools spent 16 hours at Malcom X College trying to come up with an agreement.

They’ll be back there again at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Around midnight, CTU posted on Facebook saying they wouldn’t leave the bargaining table until there was a tentative agreement.

But, about two hours later, things wrapped up. Students are on day 9 with no school.

CTU continues to say $38 million stands in the way of a settlement. On the other hand, CPS officials say some progress was made on the key issues like class size and staffing.

They also said CTU has brought up some new issues, they can’t agree on.

“We still have some big issues on the table where we are fundamentally far apart,” LaTanya McDade, the chief education officer at CPS, said. “Issues like prep time where we’ve talked about our position about not wanting to reduce instructional minutes for students.”

CTU Lawyer Rober Bloch shared another side.

“We believe we’ve shown the mayor how she can settle this contract and sufficient increases in staffing to meet the objectives that we all share. Real class size guarantees,” he said.

Meanwhile, some CPS support staff members, like bus aides and security guards, plan to head back to work Tuesday.