CHICAGO (CBS) — An interesting collection of cold, nasty weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday in northern Illinois.
During the overnight hours Tuesday to Wednesday, we expect to see precipitation. There’s a good chance that this will mean snow, especially for areas to the far southwest.
Expect 2 to 4 inches or more of snow possible in areas of LaSalle, DeKalb, Kendall, and Grundy counties, with a lesser amount as you head to the NE. It’s not out of the question that snowfall could be moderate to heavy for a brief time in the hardest hit areas.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advistory for LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The snowfall comes at a bad time, during the morning commute, and will be joined by rather breezy conditions.
Temperatures farther east should not support snow. We’ll see a transition to rain as the day goes on.
Another round of snow is possible late Wednesday into Thursday, with a rain/snow mix during the day on Thursday. Near the lake, it should remain warm enough to be mostly rain, but areas to the west could pick up one to three inches of snow, especially southwest.
This will be accompanied by cold winds from the north that gust to 25 mph. The temperature will struggle to hit 40 degrees. This is not good Halloween weather!
We dry out Friday with some sunshine, but temperatures will be about 17 degrees below normal.