CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the deaths of two teens who were shot in the parking lot of the River Oaks Center shopping mall earlier this month.
Calumet City Police and Cook County prosecutors said Dajon Lewis, of Iowa, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Tyrell Wade and 18-year-old Christin Ross.
Wade and Ross were shot around 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the parking lot outside of Macy’s at River Oaks Center.
Both victims were taken to hospitals after the shooting, and died two days later.
Calumet City police said an arrest warrant for Lewis was issued on Oct. 15. Police said he lives in Grinnell, Iowa, and has ties to Chicago and the southern suburbs.
On Thursday, Lewis was pulled over in Gary, Indiana, and Lake County Sheriff’s officers arrested him on the outstanding warrant. A juvenile girl who was driving the car was released to the custody of her parents, pending criminal charges.
Police said Lewis was taken to the Lake County Jail in Indiana, and was transferred to Calumet City police custody on Monday after waiving extradition.