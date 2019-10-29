  • CBS 2On Air

Elmhurst, Elmhurst College, Illinois, School Threat


CHICAGO (CBS)– The Elmhurst College will be closed for the second day in a row as police investigate another incident of vandalism.

On Sunday night, threatening graffiti found was found in a bathroom stall. Officials said on Monday afternoon, another threatening graffiti message was found in a residence hall.

“It remains unclear whether this latest message, found in the Dinkmeyer residence hall, was new or was connected to a vandalism incident that was discovered Sunday night in the A.C. Buehler Library and prompted the campus closing,” Elmhurst police said in a written statement.

Police and school officials are working to re-open the campus by Wednesday. Officials are arranging for additional security measures.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact campus security or the Elmhurst Police Department.