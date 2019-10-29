CHICAGO (CBS) — Red, Purple, and Yellow line trains were snagged Tuesday evening, after body was found beneath the tracks near the Loyola station and the CTA said a train “may have been in contact” with the victim.
Police said a resident of a multi-unit building in the 1300 block of West North Shore Avenue called police around 7:15 p.m. to report an unresponsive person in the backyard of the complex.
The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Sources said the body was found underneath the CTA Red/Purple Line tracks, but it was not clear whether the person had been on a train or on the tracks at any point or how the body came to rest in the North Shore Avenue building’s yard.
But the CTA said a Purple Line train “may have been in contact” with someone near the Loyola Red Line station.
Red Line trains were left standing at Loyola as of 8 p.m. due to the emergency, the Chicago Transit Authority said. Purple Line trains were halted at Wilson, and Yellow Line trains at Howard, the CTA said.
By 9:15 p.m., Red Line trains were again running from Howard to 95th, but southbound trains were running express between Howard and Wilson, the CTA said. Northbound trains were making all stops.
Purple Line trains were back running with delays.
The agency did not provide further details about the incident, which it earlier described as a medical emergency.