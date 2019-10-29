CHICAGO (CBS)– Barack and Michelle Obama are back in Chicago Tuesday to attend the third annual Obama Foundation Summit.
The summit started Monday here on Illinois Institute of Technology’s campus, but things will pick up considerably today with Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, kicking things off at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Mrs. Obama and her brother will speak about how their upbringing in Chicago helped them develop a sense of leadership and community.
Then at 3:15 p.m., President Obama will talk about how people around the world can bring positive change in their communities.
The summit features people from 41 different countries, including young leaders from Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe.
A 3D version of the Obama Presidential Center was unveiled at the event Monday.
The centrepiece of the campus will be located in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side.
The campus will be 19 acres and include an outdoor plaza, space for live performances and community festivals.