CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Park and River Forest High School history teacher and assistant football coach Timothy Fischer has been fired, over allegations misconduct involving students.
Fischer, a tenured faculty member at OPRF, had been placed on leave last month.
Oak Park and River Forest High School spokeswoman Karin Sullivan confirmed the District 200 school board voted to fire him “based on an inappropriate relationship and conduct with District students.”
Officials have not provided any details on the misconduct allegations against Fischer.
In a letter to parents last month, the school told parents an unnamed teacher had been placed on leave, after rumors circulated about his absence.