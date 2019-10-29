CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday’s rainy morning is just the start, snow and more rain are predicted throughout the week.
The chance for snow Tuesday is in northern and western areas continues through 7 a.m. at the latest.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the snow was primarily seen up in Rockford, Dekalb and McHenry. Rain continues in areas south and east those areas.
Halloween forecast looks pretty miserable guys. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like rain, snow and cold temps for trick or treaters! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/BssrJVHFzo
After at wet morning, condition will get sunnier during the day. However, the high temperature will only be around 44 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
The next round of rain and possible snow will be Wednesday into Thursday and then again into Friday.
Rain, snow and temperatures in the 30s are predicted for Halloween.