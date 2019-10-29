VERNON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — Trick-or-treating will be postponed in north suburban Vernon Hills this year due to a forecast that calls for snow in the area.
Vernon Hills police said snow might accumulate up to 3 inches on Halloween this coming Thursday, and the village is concerned with the safety of children crossing the streets.
Thus, authorized trick-or-treating hours will be moved from Thursday, Oct. 31 to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., police said.
The Village of Vernon Hills does not regulate Halloween hours by ordinance. But police said they wanted to provide a safe alternative for residents and members of the public.
Snow is a possibility throughout the Chicago area on Thursday, with wind chills dropping into the 20s.
By 10:45 p.m. Thursday, models call for 0.4 inch at O’Hare International Airport, 0.2 inch at Midway International Airport, 1.8 inches in Joliet, 3.1 inches in Aurora, 4.8 inches in DeKalb, and 7.1 inches in McHenry.
What the totals actually end up looking like depends on how fast the system moves in and how much moisture it has to work with, CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported.
The system is expected to move out by 10 p.m. Thursday – late enough that it would to disrupt trick-or-treating.
Snow is also expected Tuesday night in areas far southwest of the city. A winter weather advisory is in place for Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, and Livingston counties until 10 a.m. Those areas could see 2 to 4 inch totals.