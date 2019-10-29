CHICAGO (CBS) — It was panic and chaos at a south suburban shopping mall.

Two unarmed teens were shot and killed.

Now the man police said is responsible for those killings is in custody.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has details on his capture.

Flashing lights and crime scene tape marked off the southern parking lot of River Oaks Mall on October 10. Calumet City police said in a spray of gunfire two unarmed teens were targeted, shot in the head and killed; 17-year-old Tyrell Wade and 18-year-old Christen Ross.

Understandably Ross’ father continues to grieve her death.

“She was sunshine. Ready to start college and proceed with life. Now she can’t do that,” said Christopher Ross.

Now in custody and charged with their murders is 18-year-old Dajon Lewis of Grinnell, Iowa.

“Witnesses saw the defendant in the parking lot with a gun in his hand,” said Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Annalee McGlone.

Police said moments earlier, the teens and several friends had physically confronted Lewis in the mall about robbing one of them last year. Later he was apparently waiting for them to exit the mall, gun in hand.

“As the victims and witnesses ran towards the mall, the defendant began firing a loaded 9mm firearm at the unarmed victims,” McGlone said.

Lewis escaped that night, but two weeks later outside Gary, Indiana he was a passenger in a car that unsuccessfully tried to flee a routine traffic stop. He was taken into custody along with a loaded 9mm Glock handgun. Christen’s family was in court Tuesday, providing each other with emotional support, as Lewis was officially charged.

“Anyone with a firearm is a threat so he need to be off the street,” Ross said.

Lewis has been charged with two counts of first degree murder. The judge denied him bond. Lewis is due in court again on November 15.