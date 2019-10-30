LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — As much as Matt Nagy is trying to turn his attention to the Philadelphia Eagles, “#hashmark” is still trending at Halas Hall.

Eddy Pineiro said Tuesday he would’ve preferred the ball more in the middle of the field — instead of the left hash, where it was before he missed what would’ve been the game winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday.

Nagy refused to clear things up Wednesday, referring four times to their “communication process.”

“For us, we have a communication process that we use that we feel very comfortable in what we did,” Nagy said. “Whether it’s on the right, middle, or left, (Pineiro) wants to make it, and he didn’t.”

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who says he feels good about where his game is, did find a new area to work on this week. Instead of just watching the coaches film, he’s watching the television broadcast of the game to see how he can better be a leader.

“This time, I watched the game to see my facial expressions; body language; what I’m doing during the game — not just watching the film clips, and how my teammates see me,” says Trubisky said.

Nagy said a number of players have come up to him this week telling him, “We’ve got this, coach!”

They are trying to keep it together at Halas Hall, going through what is already the longest losing streak in Nagy’s two-year tenure with a tough road trip to Philly looming.