CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Northwestern University students who are former Chicago Public School graduates, are working to help CPS seniors with college preparation while their teachers are on strike.
Khizar Nandoliya, a graduate of Northside College Prep, along with partner Andrea Lin, started this free service because early decision deadlines are soon approaching.
“While the Chicago Teachers’ Union remains on strike, seniors are unable to receive critical feedback on their college essays,” Nandoliya said in a written statement.
The project leader said they have received a “massive outpouring of assistance” from other CPS alumni from all over the country who are willing to provide feedback to the high school students.
Students interested in receiving feed back can go to this form and upload their documents.
“As soon as they fill out that form, we can start working on getting them feedback,” Nandoliya said. “This is our city and these are our people.”