By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Teachers' Strike

CHICAGO (CBS)– Ten days and still no school for Chicago Public School students.

Talks ended Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. with no deal in place.

The teachers union, even without a deal so far, admit some progress has been made.

They are looking for an agreement that addresses a variety of issues, including more prep time.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged teachers to accept the deal the city has put on the table.

Both sides will meet again this Wednesday morning.

The union says delegates could vote Wednesday afternoon if a tentative deal is reached.