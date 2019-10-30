Malik Zaire: 'Florida's Run Defense Will Be Key Against Georgia'Former Gators and Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire looks at the key points in Saturday's matchup between bitter SEC East rivals Florida and Georgia.

NCAA Moves Closer To Letting College Athletes Profit From Use Of Name And Image; Bill Pending In Illinois

Blackhawks Shut Out In NashvilleNick Bonino had a natural hat trick, Pekka Rinne made 20 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

CBS Sports Network Schedule Features Two Top 25 Teams This Saturday In #17 Cincinnati And #21 Boise StateThe Bearcats and Broncos look to stay in the hunt for the Group of 5 New Year's Six bowl bid as they take the field this weekend.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tannehill, Carr Solid Streaming Options At QBThe Titans and Raiders quarterbacks have posted solid numbers in recent weeks making them good streaming options as the fantasy season enters the stretch run.

WWE’s Corey Graves: 'It's Been The Hardest Year Of My Life'WWE’s Corey Graves, host of the 'After The Bell' podcast and regular on 'Total Divas' with girlfriend Carmella, embraces big changes and new opportunities.