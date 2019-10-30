CHICAGO (CBS)– Halloween this year is going to be cold with rain and even snow. Here are some of the indoor Halloween activities offered throughout the Chicago area.
Haunted Maze at Navy Pier
On Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m., the Funhouse Maze at Navy Pier will be transformed into haunted activity. Tickets are $15 per person and visitors under 10 year old must be with an adult. Costumed characters and effects will be in the maze, and Navy Pier is warning guests that it is not recommended for kids under 10 years old.
Trick-Or-Treat Indoor Mall Events
Celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating at the following local malls on Thursday:
- North Riverside Mall, 7501 W. Cermack Rd., 4-6 p.m.
- Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake Cook Rd., 5-7 p.m.
- Chicago Ridge Mall, 444 Chicago Ridge Mall, 4-7 p.m.
- Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center Dr., 5-6 p.m.
- Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Golf Mill Shopping Center, 239 Golf Mill Center, 5-7 p.m.
Shedd Aquarium After Hours: Halloween
This 21+ event features costume contests, prizes, festive food and drinks as well as 4D presentations. Tickets are $19.95 for Chicago residents and $14.95 fro Shedd members. The event runs on Halloween from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a photo ID is required for entry.
Halloween Spooktacular At Harold Washingon Libary Center
Located at 400 S. State St., Halloween activities will be underway from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is suitable for kids anywhere from babies to tweens. There will be crafts and other festive activities.
Trick-Or-Treat At Deerfield Library
The Deerfield library will be passing out Halloween treats to guests wearing costumes. Stop by the Youth Services department to claim a treat from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.