CHICAGO (CBS)– Over 3,000 ComEd customers in the southwest suburbs have been affected by power outages amid the Chicago area rain and snowfall.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, a total of 3,295 customers reported outages.

ComEd reported 1,034 customers have been affected in Cook County  and 1,594 customers affected in DuPage County.

Some areas with the most outages include:

Glen Ellyn: 772 customers affected

Lemont: 565 customers affected

Aurora: 249 customers affected

Carol Stream: 192 customers affected

Elmhurst: 80 customers affected

 