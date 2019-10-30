CHICAGO (CBS)– Over 3,000 ComEd customers in the southwest suburbs have been affected by power outages amid the Chicago area rain and snowfall.
As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, a total of 3,295 customers reported outages.
Our @WxRobb texted me this pic from Lemont. He’s out in the Mobile Weather Lab this morning with your road conditions pic.twitter.com/hNCfQ1SFmY
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) October 30, 2019
ComEd reported 1,034 customers have been affected in Cook County and 1,594 customers affected in DuPage County.
Some areas with the most outages include:
Glen Ellyn: 772 customers affected
Lemont: 565 customers affected
Aurora: 249 customers affected
Carol Stream: 192 customers affected
Elmhurst: 80 customers affected