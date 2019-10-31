



A third person in Illinois has died as a result of a vaping-related illness, according to state health department.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was recently hospitalized with what the Illinois Department of Public Health described as a “severe lung injury.”

“The unfortunate death of a third Illinois resident underscores the seriousness of these lung injuries,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “New cases continue to be reported in Illinois and across the country. IDPH is urging Illinoisans not to vape or use e-cigarettes products, especially illicit THC based products, while we continue to investigate this outbreak.”

The first vaping death in Illinois was reported in August. The second was reported earlier this month.

In September, a suburban 18-year-old hospitalized because of vaping is suing the makers of an e-cigarette he used as well as the place where he got it from.

In a complaint filed on Friday in Lake County Circuit Court, the civil suit names Juul Labs Inc., as well MFD Mobile, also known as The Gas Stop in Waukegan, for allegedly illegally selling nicotine-based products to Adam Hergenreder of Gurnee.

According to the IDPH, more than 160 people with a median age of 22 have experienced lung injuries after vaping or using e-cigarettes.

While there has been no single ingredient in the products linked to the outbreak of vaping-related illnesses, more than 80% of the reported cases contained THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) the chemical in marijuana that can give the effect of being high.

A total of 32 vaping-related cases have been reported to the IDPH across Illinois.

Click here for more information on e-cigarettes and vaping-related illness and tips on what to do if you or someone you know has been affected by an illness involving e-cigarettes and vaping.