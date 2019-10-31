CHICAGO (CBS) — Three juveniles stole a puppy up for adoption at a PetSmart store in the South Loop on Wednesday afternoon, and the Anti-Cruelty Society is asking for help finding the dog.
Police said, around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, three boys walked into the PetSmart at 11th and Canal, and two of them distracted a worker, while a third went to the back of the store, and stole a dog that was up for adoption.
The Anti-Cruelty Society, which runs the adoption center inside the PetSmart, said the stolen puppy is a 2-month-old, 7-pound female Australian shepherd/hound mix, and has an ID microchip.
Police provided only vague descriptions of the three juveniles, who all appeared to between the ages of 11 and 16.
The Anti-Cruelty Society said PetSmart turned over surveillance video of the puppy theft to police.
No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.