(CBS) — Chicago teachers have approved a tentative agreement but remain on strike over a dispute with Chicago Public Schools about making up, and getting paid for, the 11 missed school days.
Here are some highlights of the deal:
It’s a five-year contact, with a total cost of living raise of 16 percent. (3 percent each of the first three years, 3.5 percent for the fourth and fifth year.) There are additional monies for raises based on teacher senority.
The deal includes provisions to hire hundreds of social workers and nurses, phased in during the length of the contract.
The contract clarifies language allowing a union member to donate up to 10 sick days to another member who may need the extra time. CPS will also expand the union bank of sick days from a cap of 40 to a cap of 244. “These days may be used as regular sick days. leaves and pension credit, but will not be paid out upon retirement,” the contract states.
The pact creates a new class size enforcement process. “A Joint Council has decision making authority and a short timeline during which has the authority to determine and fund remedies. CPS will provide $35 million per year to fund class size relief,” according to the contract language.
The contract provides numbers for class sizes that would trigger a council investigation–above 28 students for kindergarten through third grade; 31 for grades four to eight; and 25 to 31 students for high school, depending on the type of class.