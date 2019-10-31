



A loophole in Wisconsin law is keeping drunk and dangerous drivers on the road. Now a woman whose son was killed by a man who took advantage of that loophole is fighting to fix it.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into the case.

“This will never end. I don’t have Austin,” said Sheila Lockwood.

Her son, Austin, was just 23 years old when he was killed last year in a crash in Wisconsin.

The driver accused of killing him was Eric Labahn, who had an Illinois driver’s license he should have lost when he refused to take a blood alcohol test at the scene.

However, more than a year after he was charged with a drunk-driving related homicide, Labahn was still driving legally.

“Illinois did not receive notification that … the crime had happened. They could have, at that time, revoked. With them not being aware, he went on to forfeit his license in Illinois and get a driver’s licesne in Wisconsin when he and his family moved up there,” Lockwood said. “Voluntarily. Nobody revoked it, nobody took it away. Illinois wasn’t aware of it.”

Why didn’t the information cross the invisible border between Wisconsin and Illinois?

One driver, one license, one record; that’s the case for the 45 states that share information about license suspensions. Wisconsin does not, and the CBS 2 Investigators found out that’s how Labahn was able to get away with it.

The Driver License Compact was created in 1966. Illinois joined in 1970.

More than half a century later, many of the Wisconsin legislators contacted by CBS 2 didn’t even know what the compact was, or why Wisconsin never joined.

Illinois State Rep. Thomas Weber (R-Lake Villa) is Lockwood’s state representative. Desperate for a solution, she turned to him for help.

“There’s this loophole to where if you’re an Illinois resident … and you get a DUI in Wisconsin, or kill someone in a car crash, or anything like that, there’s no really mechanism, automatic mechanism, that has them contact us,” Weber said.

Weber is working with a counterpart in Wisconsin to push for legislation that would bring the Dairy State into the Driver License Compact, which could have a ripple effect nationwide.

Labahn has been convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and has been sentenced to 3 years in prison.