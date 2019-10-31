



— Snow on Halloween is not typical, but not unheard of. Snow amounting to 3.4 inches in Chicago had never happened at all – until Halloween 2019.

But that didn’t stop some families from going out trick-or-treating anyway in Wicker Park.

Kelli Levy was out with her husband and two young children – and nobody was complaining when the family stopped to talk with CBS 2’s Tara Molina on Thursday afternoon.

“We will trick-or-treat no matter what the weather, because trick-or-treating is all about getting candy, dressing up, having fun – that’s what Halloween is all about,” Levy said.

Taylor Moore, who was giving out candy to bundled-up trick-or-treaters, said bad weather – if not snow – on Halloween seems typical.

“It’s kind of typical – I feel like we rarely have nice weather on Halloween,” she said.

She said she had relatively few trick-or-treaters overall.

“I thought it was going to cancel Halloween. I was like, are you allowed to cancel Halloween or move it? I didn’t know,” Moore said.

Well, Chicago does not have official trick-or-treating hours. But as it happens, some suburbs postponed official trick-or-treating hours out of concern about the snow. They included:

• Beecher: Trick-or-treating is moved to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Weenie Roast in Firemen’s Park has also been moved to Saturday, from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Johnsburg: Trick[-or-treating is moved to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Marengo: Trick-or-treating is moved to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Oakwood Hills: Trick-or-treating is moved to Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m.

• Ringwood: Trick-or-treating is moved to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Shorewood: Trick-or-treating is moved to Friday, Nov. 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Vernon Hills: Trick-or-treating is moved to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Westmont: Trick-or-treating is moved to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Winnetka: Trick-or-treating is moved to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are reminded to observe speed limits and other rules of the road.