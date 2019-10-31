CHICAGO (CBS)– Spooky snow and rain is predicted throughout the day with low temperatures that could affect Halloween plans.
COLD, WINDY and with SNOW just wrapping up for Trick or Treaters tonight. BITTER WINDS will mean bundling up like the dead of winter. #Chicago #Halloween #chicagoweather @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/dCDvWdu3RM
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 4 p.m. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, area just west of the city could see 2 to 4 inches of snow. Cook County could see around 1 to 2 inches of snow.
SNOW in the forecast until about 4pm today, but after the snow comes the COLD! Look at these Trick or Treat feels like temperatures! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/TKk0DbVKdn
There is a Wind Advisory in effect until 1 p.m. in Jasper, Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
Conditions are expected to clear for most of the area prior to trick-or-treating Thursday night. However, with cold temperatures, the wind chill number could drop to the 20s.