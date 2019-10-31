Filed Under:Chicago Snow, Chicago Weather, Cook County, Halloween, rain, Snow

CHICAGO (CBS)– Spooky snow and rain is predicted throughout the day with low temperatures that could affect Halloween plans.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 4 p.m.  According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, area just west of the city could see 2 to 4 inches of snow. Cook County could see around 1 to 2 inches of snow.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect until 1 p.m. in Jasper, Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Conditions are expected to clear for most of the area prior to trick-or-treating Thursday night. However, with cold temperatures, the wind chill number could drop to the 20s.

 