CHICAGO (CBS) — A second man has been charged in connection with a shooting outside the Music Box Club in Niles last month.
Anthony Burns, of the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Burns was arrested Sunday morning after Niles detectives linked him to the Sept. 22 shooting outside the club, police said. Burns, 24, is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.
According to Niles police, shots were fired near the Music Box Club located at 6873 N. Milwaukee Ave. around 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 22.
Police said witnesses reported that an altercation took place between multiple people inside the club. During the altercation, a female suffered a cut to her leg.
Police said a shooting then took place outside in the parking lot when an unknown male, wearing a black jacket and hoodie, fired a small handgun multiple times “towards the club.”
No one was injured in the shooting.
Earlier this month, another suspect, 20-year-old Willie Wise, of North Chicago, was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felony aggravated discharge of a firearm, and misdemeanor property damage. Niles police said Wise was caught on surveillance video at the time of the shooting, and was in possession of the gun used in the shooting when he was arrested in Chicago hours later on an unrelated weapons charge. He also is being held without bond.
Burns and Montgomery-Wise both were due back in court in Skokie on Monday.